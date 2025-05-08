Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: dead city, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02: Where There's Smoke, There's Hershel

Maggie makes two surprise discoveries in this clip from AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 2: "Another S**t Lesson."

With the next chapter of AMC and AMC+'s Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 set to hit screens this weekend, we've got a new sneak peek at S02E02: "Another Shit Lesson" to pass along. As we saw last week, Maggie and Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) – who is no fan of Maggie right now – are now "soldiers" for New Babylon, with the latest attempt at a dictatorship eyeing Manhattan as a place they need to control. Anyone think Negan's gonna have something to say about that? In the clip below, Maggie makes two surprising and concerning discoveries: a tire fire that's clearly meant to send a signal… and Hershel (Logan Kim). Could the two be connected?

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E02: "Another Shit Lesson" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 2: ""Another Shit Lesson"" Maggie (Lauren Cohan) begin a treacherous journey back to the island; Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reluctantly joins the fight. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Zoe Vitale.

Along with one-on-one interviews with the cast and creative team, the following look behind the scenes takes viewers onto the set for a better taste of just how deadly and intense Season 2 is going to be. Personally, our favorite parts were the looks we got at Cohan directing one of the episodes this season and being able to get some insights from other members of the cast – and Morgan being Morgan, of course:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

