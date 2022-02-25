The Walking Dead: JDM & Melissa McBride Image Hits Our Hearts Hard

With the next chapter of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 (check out our review of S11E09 here) set to cable screens this weekend, production on the long-running series rolls along. And while we're still doing a pretty decent job keeping our "feels" in check, the cast and creative team aren't exactly making it any easier as the social media posts begin to get more and more sentimental. A perfect example of that came from Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), who's been sharing some really sweet images of himself with members of the cast (more on that below). This time around, we have Morgan and Melissa McBride (Carol) sharing some selfie time in what is a truly amazing image. And as a TWD fan in the middle of all of the real-life horror going on in the world right now, it was a moment of calm and grace in an otherwise savage storm. And reminds us of just how much we're going to miss this family…

Here's a look at Morgan & McBride from Morgan's Instagram account earlier today, and Morgan is definitely right when he says that no words are needed:

Here's a look back at the personal moments that Morgan shared earlier, first showing him with Norman Reedus (Daryl) and the second with Christian Serratos (Rosita) & Josh McDermitt (Eugene):

Now here's a look back at the official preview for this weekend's episode "New Haunts" (currently streaming on AMC+):

Brick by brick and block by block… we're building up for an epic season. Don't miss new episodes of #TWD every Sunday at 9/8c or watch them one week early with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/72G7onIjYG — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In the following scene from this week's episode introduced by Lauren Ridloff, Connie (Ridloff) has some serious questions for Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) during the Commonwealth's Halloween celebration about the class division on display. But when Milton looks to PR the situation by introducing Connie and Kelly (Angel Theory) to a "lottery winner," an unexpected confrontation catches Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess' (Paola Lázaro) attention:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 "New Haunts": Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Magali Lozano.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.