The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 Promo: Maggie & Milton Meet

After a rollercoaster week of emotions that brought the exciting news of a new spinoff starring Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and also included a punch to our "feels" courtesy of Director of Photography Duane Charles Manwiller's images from filming the final episode of the series… ever. So for this go-around, we're offering a look at the official promo for this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead. But while S11E13 "The Lucky Ones" includes the official face-to-face between Maggie and Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) that we've been waiting for, we're really looking forward to getting more clues to the "bigger picture" in play that's going to tie everything together. As you'll see in the images below, we might just have a confirmation on a big fan theory about if Pamela knew or had any connections with Alexandria's Deanna (Tovah Feldshuh). Well, let's just say that Pamela might have an Alexandria connection well before Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus). Could Pamela and Daryl just be talking about her? Sure, but it does show up in four images (including one directly focusing on the image) so it vibes as being important. So here's a look at what's ahead for this weekend, with the newly-released promo for "The Lucky Ones" following the images and overview:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 "The Lucky Ones": Aaron and Maggie meet Gov. Pamela Milton as she tours Alexandria, Oceanside, and Hilltop; Ezekiel finds himself lucky during a routine checkup; Eugene processes Max's story. Directed by Tawnia McKiernanand written by Vivian Tse.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.