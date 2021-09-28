The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02 Images Preview The Road to War

This Sunday (or right now if you have AMC+) marks the beginning of the end for AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, in more ways than one. Heading into its second & final season, Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Felix (Nico Tortorella), Will (Jelani Alladin), and Hope (Alexa Mansour) find themselves not only fighting against Huck (Annet Mahendru), Elizabeth (Julia Ormond) & the forces of CRM but also for a future that will impact the entire TWD universe. Throw Pollyanna McIntosh's returning Anne aka Jadis as a CRM official into the mix, and an already volatile situation could very well tip over into an all-out war. So with that in mind, here's a look at an impressive set of preview images for the show's return (with actor/character credits kept for new faces joining the series):

Now here's a look at the official trailer and second season overview for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, followed by overviews for the first two episodes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1 "Konsekans": Hope's commitment to the future is put to the test, jeopardizing a potential reunion. Iris and Felix meet a new group. Startling revelations are made. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Matthew Negrete & Scott M. Gimple. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2 "Foothold": While some members of the group enact a plan to cover their tracks, others attempt to acclimate to their new surroundings. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Carson Moore.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).