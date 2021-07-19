The Wheel of Time Posts Clapperboard Image Confirming Season 2 Start

After a bit of spoiler confusion back in May about when the news of a second season would officially release, fans of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time' novels learned not only that Amazon and showrunner Rafe Judkins' (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) series adaptation would be returning for a second go-around but also that the premiere season would be hitting screens in 2021. Then Judkins returned last week, recording a video for the start of JordanCon 2021 (a sci-fi/fantasy literature convention in honor of Jordan) to confirm that he was in Prague "just getting started on Season 2" before promising that there's a lot more content coming out soon and that fans should expect a trailer by the end of the summer. Well, he wasn't kidding about getting started on the second season because the series' social media accounts shared a look at the clapperboard (director: Thomas Napper) designating that today was the start of filming on the second season. Back in May, fans learned that the opening episode was entitled "A Taste of Solitude", written by Amanda Kate Schuman (The Blacklist, Berlin Station).

Here's a look back at the tweet from earlier today confirming the news:

And the wheel keeps weaving… Filming for Season 2 of our series kicks off today! #TheWheelofTime pic.twitter.com/Dpj26qabMW — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) July 19, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at Judkins's video kick-off message from JordanCon 2021:

Now here's a look back at the official announcement teaser released at the end of June confirming a 2021 release:

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories.

