The White Darkness: Tom Hiddleston & Apple TV+ Set New Limited Series

Tom Hiddleston will star in and executive produce The White Darkness, a new limited series from Apple TV+ based on David Grann's non-fiction work of the same name. The series is being developed by Soo Hugh (Pachinko, The Terror), who will also serve as co-showrunner and executive producer along with Mark Heyman (Black Swan, Strange Angel). Theresa Kang-Lowe (Pachinko) is executive producing via her company Blue Marble Pictures. The limited series is being produced by Apple Studios and UCP for Apple TV+ and marks the second partnership between Apple TV+ and Hiddleston (also set to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ Original series The Essex Serpent).

"The White Darkness" is inspired by the saga of Henry Worsley, a British explorer who undertook several expeditions across Antarctica. Hiddleston is set to play Worsley in the series, based on Grann's series of articles in The New Yorker in 2018, and later collected as a book. Worsley was fascinated by Ernest Shackleton, a pioneering explorer of the 19th century who attempted to reach the South Pole and later tried to cross Antarctica on foot. Shackleton didn't complete these journeys but proved to be a courageous leader through their hardships. A descendant of one of Shackleton's men, Worsley journeyed across Antarctica with two other individuals who were also descendants of Shackleton's crew. The three faced the daunting challenges of the conditions in Antarctica, but once Worsley returned home from this expedition, he felt a desire to go back. At age 55, he became determined to walk across Antarctica alone.

The White Darkness will premiere globally on Apple TV+ alongside an expanding offering of limited series, including WeCrashed starring and executive produced by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto; The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson, and based on the moving novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley; a recently announced new limited event series starring multi-award winner Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin; acclaimed series The Shrink Next Door; Masters of the Air from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman's Playtone; Five Days at Memorial from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse, and more on the way.