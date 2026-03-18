Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer: Punisher, Banner, The Hand & More

The first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has hit, and in the fine Marvel tradition, there's a whole lot going on.

Article Summary The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer reveals appearances by Punisher, Bruce Banner, Scorpion, and The Hand.

Marvel brings together a whole lot of elements in a high-stakes cinematic showdown.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and more reprise roles for this highly anticipated sequel.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for a July 31, 2026 release with Destin Daniel Cretton directing the film.

After a series of tiny teases yesterday, we got the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day early this morning, and I think it meets expectations very nicely. It's a quick cut trailer jam packed full of blink and you'll miss it moments, in the usual Marvel movie trailer tradition. Most obviously, we get a look at The Punisher, Bruce Banner, the Scorpion, The Hand, and a lot more. Of course, The Hand is an order of mystical, criminal ninjas created by Frank Miller who first appeared in Daredevil #174 (September 1981), and they also figured into the Netflix Marvel series such as Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. Peter Parker is consulting with Bruce Banner over the nature of what's happened to him, there's plenty of the usual banter between Spider-Man and The Punisher, and so very much more.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

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