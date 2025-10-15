Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the witcher

The Witcher Season 4 Clip: Laurence Fishburne's Regis Makes the Save

Geralt and Jaskier get an assist from Laurence Fishburne's Regis in a clip from Netflix & Showrunner Lauren Hissrich's The Witcher Season 4.

Article Summary Laurence Fishburne's Regis saves Geralt and Jaskier in a new The Witcher Season 4 clip.

The Witcher Season 4 preview was released at IGN Fall Fan Fest 2025.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich discusses Henry Cavill's departure and Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt.

Hissrich reveals the recasting decision aimed for a smooth transition to keep the epic Witcher story strong.

As we inch closer to the return of Netflix and Showrunner Lauren Hissrich's The Witcher for a fourth season, IGN Fall Fan Fest 2025 had a special treat for fans. In the exclusive clip below, Geralt (Hemsworth) and Jaskier (Joey Batey) find themselves on the bad end of an even worse situation. Thankfully, Laurence Fishburne's Regis is on hand to save the day…

Here's a look at the clip for Netflix's The Witcher Season 4 that was released earlier today as part of IGN Fall Fan Fest 2025:

The Witcher Showrunner: Henry Cavill "Had Plans for Other Roles"

Speaking exclusively with Entertainment Weekly, Lauren Hissrich offered some insight from the showrunner's perspective on Cavill's departure, sharing that "conversations" about recasting Geralt had "happened for a while" before Hemsworth was announced in the fall of 2022. "He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision," Hissrich revealed. "We all knew that a change was going to take place," the showrunner continued. "And we were excited to think about what that change could be and, from my perspective, how that change could fit into the story really well."

Regarding the fans, Hissrich wanted to get the news out to them as soon as possible so that everyone could process and move forward with the streaming series' remaining two seasons. "Our audience is very smart, very savvy, very vocal. We knew that they were gonna have a lot of opinions about this. So for us, it was really about how do we announce this change? And then, how do we, from a storytelling perspective, embrace the change?" she added.

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt (Hemsworth), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again. Of course, Joey Batey's Jaskier is back for the fourth season.

The cast also includes Laurence Fishburne (Regis), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Meng'er Zhang (Milva), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart), Danny Woodburn (Zoltan), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), James Purefoy (Skellen), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh), Juliette Alexandra (Reef), Ben Radcliffe (Giselher), Connor Crawford (Asse), Aggy K. Adams (Iskra), Linden Porco (Percival Schuttenbach), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), Safiyya Ingar (Keira) and more.

