The X-Files: Ryan Coogler on Doing Right by Fans, Mom; Casting Rumors

Ryan Coogler had more insights to share on his new The X-Files series, wanting to do right by his mom and the fans, and casting rumors.

We will readily admit that we were excited when we learned that filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed, "Black Panther" films) was moving forward with a reboot/spinoff of The X-Files. Since that time, we've had our radars saet for any and all updates – and that's exactly what we got at the Cinespia screening of Sinners at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

"Like my relationship with 'Rocky' with my dad, 'The X-Files' is one of those things with my mom," Coogler shared with Variety about his mother, Joselyn. "My mom means the world to me — she's actually here tonight — so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She's fired up." As for rumors that Danielle Deadwyler (HBO's Station Eleven) is being considered for a role, Coogler laughed and added, "I can neither confirm or deny" (as was the case when asked about Gillian Anderson and/or David Duchovny being involved).

The X-Files/Ryan Coogler: A Timeline of Updates

In March 2023, The X-Files creator Chris Carter told Michelle Eliot on CBC's On The Coast that Coogler was looking to take on the franchise: "I just spoke to a young man… Ryan Coogler… who is going to remount 'The X-Files' with a diverse cast. So he's got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory." Flashing ahead to February 2024, Carter confirmed during the opening of his Los Angeles art exhibit that he would not be a part of the reboot/spinoff series. "Only as a cheerleader. They don't need my blessing. 20th Century Fox and Disney own the show. They are free to do with it what they believe. I'm honored that they came to me and asked me not for my permission but my blessing."

Though spoiler lockdown kept him from sharing details, Carter confirmed that he had spoken with Coogler about the new series' approach. "I'm not supposed to be talking about it, according to Disney. But I'll tell you, yes. I've had a conversation with him. Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he's got some good ideas." Two months later, in April 2024, Carter would offer his thoughts on why he believed Coogler's reboot/spinoff could run into some difficulties.

Also in April 2024, Anderson checked in with NBC's TODAY to promote her Netflix film Scoop. Beginning at around the 4:05 mark in the clip above, Anderson praised Coogler's directorial work, adding that his approach was an interesting way to bring the franchise back. Anderson would go on to reveal that this was the first time that she had been asked about a return since she finished with the franchise, when she could say that she would consider it, because of Coogler's involvement. While that's far from a definitive answer, Anderson did add, "Maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin'-somethin'."

"That's what's immediately next," Coogler shared during the podcast interview that was released in early April 2025. "I've been excited about that for a long time, and I'm fired up to get back to it." In terms of the vibe that they're looking for with the episodes, Coogler added, "You know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary." From there, Coogler confirmed that he has spoken with "the great Gillian Anderson," adding that she was "amazing" and "incredible. He added that he was excited to see her in Tron: Ares (noting that he spoke with Anderson as she was nearing the end of filming) and that he was going with a "fingers crossed" approach when it comes to Anderson possibly being involved with his "X-Files" project. In terms of what he's looking to do with the franchise, Coogler is looking to do right by the long-running fans while making the show's universe accessible to new fans. Aiming to "make something really great," Coogler added that he wanted "something for the real for the real 'X-Files" fans" that would also "maybe find some new ones."

In April 2025, Anderson offerd some more insight into the conversations, and if she was still open to the possibility of potentially being involved. "I spoke to him, and what I said was, 'If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person and best of luck, call me,'" Anderson shared during an interview on ITV1's This Morning (which you can check out above), where she was promoting her newest film, The Salt Path. "At some point, if the phone rings, it's good, and it feels like the right time, perhaps," Anderson added, keeping the door slightly open to the possibility of a return to the franchise.

