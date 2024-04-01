Posted in: Fox, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: chris carter, Dana Scully, Fox Mulder, ryan coogler, x-files

The X-Files Creator on Why Ryan Coogler Reboot Will Have Tougher Time

Series creator Chris Carter explains why Ryan Coogler will have a tougher time with The X-Files than he did when it comes to conspiracies.

When we last checked in with The X-Files creator Chris Carter, he was sharing what he could about his conversation with Ryan Coogler – the director behind Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the "Black Panther" films who is planning to expand "The X-Files" universe with a new series. In addition, Carter discussed if he would be involved in the project in any way and what it would take for him to return to the franchise. During an interview with Inverse, Carter shared from experience why Coogler has a "hard job" ahead of him – adding that Coogler will be facing a bigger hurdle than he had to deal with during the original series run: "Everything's a conspiracy."

"No matter what, he's got a hard job. Casting is a hard job. Mounting it is a hard job. All the problems that I dealt with are going to be his problems," Carter explained, noting the production responsibilities that came with being the person in charge. But where Carter and Coogler part ways is when it comes to conspiracy theories. During Carter's run, Gillian Anderson's Dana Scully was seen as the voice of the reasoned majority – seeking practical answers to seemingly fantastical situations (the sandbox that David Duchovny's Fox Mulder played in). Now? Those same conspiracy theories have become more of the mainstream conversation thanks to the combination of social media and misinformation.

"Everything's a conspiracy. No one knows what the truth is. It's completely subjective and relative now." Carter noted the recent online speculation surrounding Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, fueled by her public absence and some horrible PR work on the part of Kensington Palace. Middleton would eventually post a video revealing a cancer diagnosis and that he had been undergoing treatment. "Can you imagine, first of all, being sick – but then everyone's got a take on it? The most private thing becomes the most public thing, and then the most misunderstood thing." he added. "You do a show like this, [and] there's media done on you, and it's like, 'What does that spawn? What does that produce? What is the result of that thing?' It's not always good," Carter revealed, noting that the show may have also been a factor in encouraging our current climate of general distrust.

Speaking with The Wrap back in February at the opening of his Los Angeles art exhibit over the weekend, Carter confirmed that he will not be a part of the reboot/spinoff series. "Only as a cheerleader. They don't need my blessing. 20th Century Fox and Disney owns the show. They are free to do with it what they believe. I'm honored that they came to me and asked me not for my permission but my blessing." While spoiler lockdown wouldn't allow him to offer details, Carter did confirm that he has spoken with Coogler about the new series' approach. "I'm not supposed to be talking about it, according to Disney. But I'll tell you, yes. I've had a conversation with him. Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he's got some good ideas." Does that mean that Carter is done with the franchise, ready to hand off the creative baton to Coogler? Not quite. "Oh, if David [Duchovny] and Gillian [Anderson] wanted to do it again. Yeah, probably, then I would be inspired," he added.

