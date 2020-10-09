This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia Says Jack Would Never Vote Trump

Considering how things were looking back in May 2020, NBC and creator Dan Fogelman have had a pretty good run of things lately (knock on clean, socially-distanced, virtual wood) when it comes to their award-winning series This Is Us. Not only is the series back in production, but the eagerly-awaiting fifth season premiere is actually heading to viewers' eyeballs sooner than expected. That's right, instead of November 10th, the two-hour series premiere will now be hitting screens on October 27- one week before the U.S. Presidential election.

Speaking of the upcoming POTUS vote, Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson) wants to make it clear who he is supporting this year- but more than that? He lets fans know who Jack would be supporting if he was still alive (and not imaginary). As you're about to see, it doesn't take a lot of deep analysis to figure out who's getting his vote- and who definitely is not:

#JackPearson would NEVER vote for @realDonaldTrump (for so many reasons) neither should you. If you like JACK/Vote for JOE. #BidenHarris all the way. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris. With love for America – Milo Ventimiglia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ffTCysTUwd — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) October 9, 2020

NBC's This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.

