Time Bandits: Apple TV+ Previews Clement, Morris, Waititi Series

Arriving on July 24th, check out two sneak previews for Apple TV+'s Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi's Time Bandits series.

Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), Iain Morris (The Inbetweeners), and Taika Waititi's (Reservation Dogs) Time Bandits is an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy's parents — and the world. It's also hitting AppleTV+ with a two-episode debut in only a matter of days. With that in mind, we have two sneak preview to pass along for those opening chapters: S01E01: "Kevin Haddock" ("A boy struggles to make the most of everyday life—until a bumbling gang of thieves lands in his bedroom") and S01E02: "Mayan" ("On a whirlwind journey to ancient Mexico, Kevin and the Bandits take part in a feast. Pure Evil sends huntress Fianna on a quest") that give us a much better sense of who's who – and the dangers that await Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) and the Bandits.

Along with special guest appearances from Waititi and Clement, the live-action streaming series also stars Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don't Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Rachel House (Heartbreak High), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane), James Dryden (Ready Player One), Felicity Ward (The Office Australia), Francesca Mills (Harlots), and Imaan Hadchiti (Thor: Love and Thunder). Now, here's a pair of sneak previews and the official overview for the streaming series – with its two-episode premiere set for Wednesday, July 24th:

Guided by Lisa Kudrow, the eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests, and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation. The "Time Bandits" witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the Ice Age, ancient civilizations and the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way.

Apple TV+'s Time Bandits is produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content's AC Studios and MRC. Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi executive produce, write, and direct select episodes, with Clement and Morris serving as co-showrunners. Garrett Basch and Tim Coddington also executive produce along with Jane Stanton, who executive produces for Handmade Films. The streaming series will premiere its first two episodes on Wednesday, July 24th – wrapping up its run of two episodes/week on August 21st.

