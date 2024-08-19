Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Lara Croft, netflix, preview, teaser, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: Netflix Releases "The Legend of Lara Croft" Teaser

Arriving on October 10th, here's a teaser for Legendary Television & Netflix's Hayley Atwell-starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

The last time we checked in on how things were looking with Legendary Television and Netflix's Hayley Atwell -starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, we were getting a brief look at the animated series via the streamer's "Next on Netflix" trailer before a date announcement teaser confirmed October 10th as the premiere date. Picking up after the events of the video game's "Survivor" trilogy (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider), the series charts the next chapter in the globetrotting heroine and iconic adventurer's journey. Joining Atwell (Lara Croft) are Allen Maldonado (Zip) and Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the video game) – with additional casting news on the way. Now, we have an official teaser waiting for you above – and don't forget that "Geeked Week" runs the week of September 16th, with more details on the "Tomb Raider" animated series expected.

Here's a look back at the date announcement teaser released back in June – with the series itself debuting on October 10th:

Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.

From Legendary Television, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; and Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the animation studio, with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!