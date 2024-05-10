Posted in: CBS, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, Jensen Ackles, preview, tracker, trailer

Tracker S01E12: Jensen Ackles's Russell Tries Turning on The Charm

Jensen Ackles's Russell tries turning on the charm - and it does NOT go well - in this sneak preview of Tracker S01E12: "Off the Books."

We're going to make a "bold" prediction and say that this weekend's episode of CBS's Tracker could end up being the highest-rated episode of the show's brief run. A large part of that has to do with Supernatural & The Boys star Jensen Ackles joining Justin Hartley (NBC's This Is Us) for "Off the Books" – as Russell Shaw, the estranged brother of Hartley's Colter Shaw. As we learned when the official overview was released, Russell needs his brother's help tracking down an old Army friend who's gone missing. In fact, if Russell plans on going on some kind of "charm offensive" – as we see in the sneak preview clip above – then he's really going to need Colter's help.

And here's a look back to the episode promo/trailer that was released shortly after this past Sunday's episode wrapped – followed by the episode overview & image gallery that was released:

Tracker Season 1 Episode 12 "Off the Books": Colter (Justin Hartley) is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who's gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs, and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family's past. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Clara Aranovich.

In the clip below, Hartley shares that they made the "perfect casting choice to play Russell (even though he was supposed to help Hartley with the video) – eventually turning the camera towards a smiling (and video game-playing) Ackles to seal the deal. "Thank you all for watching [Tracker]! We've got 4 more episodes coming your way before we start season 2. Wanted to share some fun news for all of you #tracker fans out there. Have fun," Hartley wrote as the caption to his video post. "I put that caution ⚠️ tape up for a reason. Me and Galaga can get messy. 🤕," Ackles wrote in response to Hartley's video confirming the casting news. "I had too much fun mixing it up with you, Hartley. Let's do it again."

Ackles posted in response, "Working with old pals never gets old. Good times [Justin Hartley] … thanks for the laughs, my brother. 😂 Let's do it again," Ackles wrote as the caption to his Instagram post this evening, including two behind-the-scenes images of him and Hartley. "Catch us on [Tracker] soon!!!"

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert, (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

