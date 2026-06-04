Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 6: Showrunners on Pete's Predicament, Holiday Specials

As we look ahead to Season 6, CBS's Ghosts Showrunners discuss Pete's (Richie Moriarty) predicament, going big for Halloween, and more.

Article Summary Ghosts Season 6 will tackle Pete’s disappearance head-on, with Joe Port and Joe Wiseman promising real answers.

The Ghosts Season 5 finale saved Woodstone for Sam and Jay, but Pete may have paid the price by vanishing.

Ghosts Season 6 begins with an hour-long Halloween special, with the Pete cliffhanger tied directly into it.

A second hour-long Christmas special will help launch Ghosts in 2027, giving Season 6 a bigger holiday rollout.

By the time the credits rolled on the fifth season finale of Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, the good news was that Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) were able to save Woodstone and get back ownership – but it may have come with a high cost: Pete (Richie Moriarty), who disappeared after helping save their home, unable to make it back to Woodstone in time. This week, we're kicking off our weekly look at the upcoming seasons for some favorite shows – and for this go-around, Wiseman and Port share their thoughts on Pete's predicament and how the upcoming holiday specials (which will pick up "a couple of months" after the Season 5 finale) make returning in 2027 easier.

On Pete's Precarious Predicament: "We've teased Pete disappearing a couple times now, and it's gonna be very interesting to figure out where he went and where he is and what he's like now. It's sort of an existential question that we've been wrestling with about what would happen if he disappeared. So we're going to answer that question when we come back," Port shared. Wiseman added, "As Joe mentioned, it's something we've teased a couple of times, where we've had these close calls with Pete, and in this, the stakes are real. One of our main characters just disappeared, and who knows, will he be back? Where has he been? It just seems to bring up a lot of enticing questions."

On Those Halloween and Christmas Specials: "Well, I'm excited. They aren't going to be free-standing. We are going to deal with the Pete cliffhanger. They will sort of be part of the season, so I look at it as we're just premiering a couple weeks later than usual, and…we're getting an hour-long Halloween special for the first time," Wiseman shared. "The Halloween episodes are always a fan favorite. They're the writers' favorite. They're really fun to do. So we're getting an hour, and then we're doing another Christmas hour-long special, which we've done a few times now, and those always turn out great. So we're just starting out next season with a bang, and I think they're going to be promoted heavily, and we'll get a lot of eyeballs and a lot of excitement for when we then do start airing 'regular episodes'."

Port added, "I thought it was a really clever solution to them having three comedies right now, and to have us come out of the gate on 'Ghosts' with these two holiday specials, it's really something kind of fun to write toward. It gives us a clear target. It's sort of a very British solution, because they're always doing movies after the season and Christmas specials after their seasons. This is obviously before our season, but it's kind of a cool, clever way to dive into the season for us."

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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