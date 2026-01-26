Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout Season 2: Prime Video Set to Stream Episodes 7 & 8 Early

The final two episodes of Prime Video's Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout Season 2 will each stream a day early.

If you're getting impatient for the final two episodes of the second season of EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout, Prime Video has some news we're sure you're going to want to hear. This week, Episode 7 will stream earlier than usual: now on Tuesday, January 27th at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The following week, Episode 8 will also stream early: now on Tuesday, February 3rd at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Here's a look at the key art poster to make it official:

"The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout," shared Nolan and Joy when news of the show's third season was first announced. "On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we're grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together." Robertson-Dworet and Wagner added, "We're so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team — our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon."

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Prime Video's Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios executive-produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

