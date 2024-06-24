Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, preview, season 2, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

TWD: Daryl Dixon: Charrier, Levi Offer Fans "Book of Carol" Reminder

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol stars Anne Charrier (Genet) and Romain Levi (Codron) checked in with fans on social media.

Between giving us the heads-up that filming will be shifting to Spain and teasing us with talk of Season 4 (?!?) – when Season 3 hasn't been given a green light – Norman Reedus' press tour for The Bikeriders turned into one-stop-shopping in terms of learning more about AMC's Reedus and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol. But for this go-around, two folks whose characters will be looking to rain on Daryl (Reedus) and Carol's on-screen reunion are checking in: Anne Charrier, who plays Pouvoir des Vivants (Power of the Living) leader Marion Genet, and Romain Levi, who plays Stéphane Codron, a high-ranking guerrier (warrior) for Power of the Living with a personal score to settle with Daryl.

Here's a look at the partners in crime themselves, sharing a very familiar look from the set and reminding everyone that the second season – "The Book of Carol" – will be arriving soon:

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol (McBride) as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!