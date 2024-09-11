Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Melanie Scrofano, Tubi, Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp: Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon Discuss "Vengeance" Return

Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon spoke with Bleeding Cool about the Tubi special "Vengeance," the show's legacy, and more.

In the age of streaming, TV shows should have new opportunities to continue their story elsewhere when their original home decides to move on. The former SYFY series Wynonna Earp was one such example, finding itself in limbo after the cable network canceled the series after four seasons, but the network of origin in Canada hasn't made anything official. Luckily, the FAST streaming platform Tubi offered a new opportunity in the form of a special called Vengeance that continues the story of Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano), Doc Holiday (Tim Rozon), Wynonna's sister Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), and Officer Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) as they battle supernatural forces of evil trying to send them back to Hell. Scrofano and Rozon spoke to Bleeding Cool about returning for the Tubi Original special after its end on SYFY in 2021, growing as a cast alongside Provost-Chalkley and Barrell, Wynonna and Doc's dysfunctional relationship, Rozon teasing surprises for the Earpers, and meeting new fans discovering the show on Netflix.

Wynonna Earp Stars Melanie Scrofano & Tim Rozon on Continuing Their Supernatural Journey in 'Vengeance'

Bleeding Cool: How did it feel to get back in the saddle, so to speak, for the 'Wynonna Earp' universe for 'Vengeance?'

Scrofano: Tim, would you like to go?

Rozon: It was one of those things where it was so different. At first, I was like, "Oh my goodness! Okay, special, what are we getting into?" Then, it was all the same in all the best ways possible. We have such an incredible cast, crew, and just Calgary, I love now.

Scrofano: Me too.

Rozon: Being in the cold winter, dry, and the weird rabbits running around that city.

Scrofano: Yeah, the rabbits!

Rozon: The rabbits! I realized it all makes me happy. I feel so lucky to go home. It's so great Wynonna is on the homestead. This show is my homestead in so many ways…like that one place where I can always go back and be happy, you know?



Scrofano: Yeah.

How did it feel to grow as a cast alongside Dominique and Katherine?

Scrofano: We're so lucky we got to travel the world together, and thank goodness we like each other [laughs]. We've all individually gone through so much in our own lives and watched each other grow like we've seen each other become parents. We've seen each other go through so many transitions in each of our lives. You don't often…you usually meet people once they've done all that. You don't often get to be with them as they go through all that; in that way, it feels like we have.

I remember in season one, Tim, I don't know if you remember this, but Paolo [Barzman], our director, was talking about episode five. You and I, our characters, it was our first kiss. They're ribbing at each other, and Paolo was like, "It's as if you've both been to war, and you're coming together." That's how I feel about this cast. It's like we've been to war, and we've faced things together, not many people get to face. As a result, we cling to each other in that way, and it's such a beautiful gift to have that.

How did you feel your chemistry between you both has evolved as Wynonna and Doc, and what can we expect in 'Vengeance?'

Rozon: The chemistry has always been the same [laughs]. It's been hot [Scrofano laughs] from the get-go. The relationship has gone through more than any relationship in history. Demons aside, what they've gone through and for the first time, they perhaps want the same things. They just don't know how to communicate, still after all this time. It's tragic.

How does the special open the door for possible series continuation? How's the progress to make season five a reality? Was 'Vengeance' set up to help tie loose ends?

Scrofano: After the special, there is a lot to explore. Things happen I know Wynonna won't rest until they're fixed, and she takes on a role I need to see what she is like in this new role.

Rozon: I hope people aren't disappointed because I don't think we tied up any loose ends. The special was its own thing, man.

Scrofano: Oh, yeah.

Do you have any personal favorite character moments from the series?

Scrofano: I can say I like…Doc and Wynonna have a moment in a casino hotel. That sounds dirtier than it is, but it's sweet. It's a great moment, showing where they are in their relationship, then also you get to see the conflict and the lack of communication in action, which to me is so symbolic of the relationship. There's the stuff where all four of us are together; it pops and sparkles, but it's alive. Those are my favorites.

Rozon: Same; I'm so excited for people to get to watch the show because everyone involved knew people were going to be excited, so there was no pressure. I didn't feel the pressure either, but everyone knew how important this was for so many. There were some fun little things I remember being that were in the special that I'm like, "Oh my God! When our fans see this, there are going to be little moments where maybe something or someone shows up here or there. You're going to be like, "Oh my goodness!" People are just going to be happy, and there's a satisfying payoff. At the same time, we did a great job of "If you've never watched this show before, you're scrolling on YouTube, and you come on this, we put out a great, super fun 90 minutes for everybody.

Have you gotten any reception from new fans who are discovering the series on Netflix that kept the momentum going, and how's the reception for it on the platform now?

Scrofano: What's been interesting is we did a convention not that long ago, earlier this year. New Earpers were showing up, and I was like, "There's more?" It's the gift that keeps on giving, and so people are finding it slowly but surely. A lot of people found it on Netflix and then now more will find it on Tubi, which is exciting. The most exciting part for me is to see OG Earpers welcome new fans because it is like an "everyone's welcome" policy, and it's so exciting to see people make friends from all these new platforms.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance premieres September 13th on Tubi.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!