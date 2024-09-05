Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Tubi, Wynonna Earp, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Set for Sept. 13th; WayHaught Info & More

With Wynonna Earp: Vengeance set for September 13th on Tubi, series creator Emily Andras and Melanie Scrofano offer insights into the special.

After getting treated to an official trailer and key art poster during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC2024), we have some big news to pass along regarding Tubi and series creator Emily Andras' Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught)-starring Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. The Paolo Barzman-directed, Andras-penned special will be hitting screens on Friday, September 13th – with the special's storyline kicking off approximately 18 months after the original series finale. Along with that news, Andras and Scrofano had some additional insights to offer/teases to drop during an interview with EW regarding what viewers can expect – here are some of the highlights:

Andras on Original Series Finale: "We had been ordered for a season 4 and a season 5, but things were kind of up in the air. I thought: It's better to write an ending that is satisfying, and if we're blessed with another season, I can blow it all up. My gamble paid off, for better or for worse."

Scrofano on When It Felt Really Real: "I kept hearing rumors, but I just refused to believe them. I was really scared that it wouldn't happen. But the second I put on the jacket and Peacemaker and was around the people — it's really the crew and the cast that bring her out of me. We just slipped back into it."

Scrofano on Wynonna Facing "The Scariest Villain to Date": "For Wynonna, it's the scariest villain to date. This taps into where Wynonna is at this phase in her life and it's probably the most scared she's ever been."

Andras on Facing a Very Different and "Formidable" Villain: "Our normal weapons or skills we have at play aren't going to work against something like this, so it's definitely going to be a challenge. Also, everyone's a little bit out of practice."

Andras on "WayHaught" – Nicole (Katherine Barrell) and Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley): "They're living their best wifey lifey, so to speak. Look, they have to deal with real life and what have you, but they're as good as they ever were. They've matured into a married couple and there's definitely joys, but also challenges, that come with that, and we're going to explore that with them."

Andras on "Vengeance" Maintaining Original Series' Vibe: "The heart, the laugh-out-loud wit, and action-packed sequences that were always a part of the series are still in the special. This cast has not missed a step. It'll make you cry; it'll make you laugh. It might make you throw up a little bit. It is Earping at the Earpiest it's ever been."

Wynonna Earp: The Cast Discuss "Vengeance"

"There are definitely some nerves, but it's kind of muddled with this ecstasy and excitement of actually putting on Waverly's shoes again," shared Provost-Chalkley in an interview with Vanity Fair from earlier this year when the news of the show's return was announced. "I haven't been on set since we left, so that's gonna be a whole thing, just to reconnect with that world. But I keep telling myself that if there's any group that I want to do that with, it's this family."

Barrell added, "It was kind of amazing how quickly the feeling came back. It was such a familiar, nostalgic feeling of holding [the script] and seeing the name across the title page. I was so tempted, when I got it, to start skimming it. And I was like, 'No, no, no, no—you have to be alone,' and it has to be quiet. It was ritualistic for me. For me, it wasn't the experience of reading any other script. It's a very specific 'Wynonna Earp' feeling."

As for Rozon? "I'm all in. The Earpers understand exactly how I felt because they're probably feeling it right now while they're watching this," the actor shared. "I'm excited for what they're getting back, is all I'm going to say."

"Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it's going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they've never faced before, something pretty intense. It's all your favorite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices," Andras offered in regards to where things will pick up with the special.

Here's a look back at what both Tubi and Andras had to share last month regarding the news:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!