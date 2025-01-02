Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sherlock holmes, watson

Watson: CBS Releases New Images for Morris Chestnut-Starring Series

Premiering on January 26th, here are some preview images for CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring "Sherlock Holmes" universe series, Watson.

Article Summary Morris Chestnut stars in CBS's new series Watson, premiering January 26 after the AFC Championship game.

Watson tackles life after Sherlock's death, with Moriarty as the looming antagonist in this modern mystery.

The series blends medical mystery with crime-solving, offering fresh intrigue from legendary stories.

Check out preview images and the official trailer for a glimpse into the show's first two episodes.

CBS's upcoming Morris Chestnut-starring Watson offers a modern take on one of literary history's greatest detectives and poses a fascinating question as a jumping-off point for the series. What if the diabolical Moriarty was finally able to accomplish his goal of ridding the world of Sherlock Holmes once and for all? Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century.

The medical mystery and crime-solving series is set to premiere on January 26, following the AFC Championship game (meaning that it will debut at approximately 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT, depending on how long the game ends up going). After that, CBS's Watson will hang its series banner in its regular timeslot – Sunday, February 16, at 10 pm ET/PT. But for now, we have the official trailer waiting for you above, which gives us a much better sense of what we can expect. Meanwhile, we have a look at the images that were released for S01E01: "Pilot" and S01E02: "Redcoat," as well as the portrait gallery of the main cast:

Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

