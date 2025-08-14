Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday Gets Her Own Dark Passenger: Season 2 Part 2 Trailer

Returning on Sept. 3rd, here's the trailer for series star Jenna Ortega and Showrunners Al Gough & Miles Millar's Wednesday Season 2 Part 2.

Despite how she was left at the end of the first part of the second season of series star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday, Wednesday Addams will be back on September 3rd for the season's final run of four episodes. If we were Tyler (Hunter Doohan), we would stay in Hyde mode 24/7 because we would not want a pissed off, vengeance-fueled Wednesday on our trail. To see where things are heading as we inch closer to the season finale, Netflix released the official Part 2 trailer (waiting for you above), as well as images from the final four episodes – here's a – wait… isn't that…

Along with Ortega's Wednesday Addams, the Addams Family portrait image and video that Netflix released during its Upfronts presentation also included a look at Isaac Ordonez's Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu's Thing, Luis Guzmán's Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Addams, Joanna Lumley's Grandmama Hester Frump, Joonas Suotamo's Lurch, and Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester.

This season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await, leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propel her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Don't forget that the season will be split into two parts – with Part 2 set for September 3rd.

Wednesday Season 2: More of What You Need to Know…

Joining Ortega for the second season are Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

