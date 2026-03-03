Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent & Ava's Date Night: S04E09 "It Was a Meat Cute" Preview

Along with a preview for ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent S04E09: "It Was a Meat Cute," we look at March 17th's S04E11: "He Lives!"

Article Summary Will Trent S04E09 brings chaos to Will and Ava's dinner date after accusations of theft arise.

Ormewood, Angie, and Faith reinvestigate a death row case spurred by a shocking witness confession.

S04E10 follows the team's probe into two student deaths, with Angie and Faith facing personal hurdles.

S04E11 sends Will to Puerto Rico for a gripping, personal investigation tied to a murdered man's identity.

While the team races the clock on a death row case, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Ava's (Julia Chan) date night takes an unexpected (yet somehow oddly expected) turn on tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Will Trent. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and more for S04E09: "It Was a Meat Cute," we also have official overviews for March 10th's S04E10: "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets" and the newly added March 17th's S04E11: "He Lives!" (where things get really personal for Will).

Will Trent Season 4: S04E09 – S04E11 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 9: "It Was a Meat Cute" – A witness's shocking confession forces Ormewood, Angie, and Faith to race against the clock and reinvestigate a death-row case. Meanwhile, Will and Ava's dinner date erupts into chaos when she's followed and accused of theft.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 10: "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets" – When a fraternity golden boy and his friend are found dead, Will, Faith, Angie, and the team work to unravel the case. Meanwhile, Angie juggles parenting class, Seth faces new-dad anxiety, and Faith confronts her future.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 11: "He Lives!" – When a murdered man shares his uncle Antonio's name, Will races to Puerto Rico. Joined by FBI agent Elkie, he treks across the island and through the dense rainforest, chasing clues that make the search for his uncle increasingly personal.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

