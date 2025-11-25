Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Cast Gets Its Groove On in Season 4 Teaser; New S04 Poster

Returning on Jan. 6th, here's a teaser for ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent Season 4.

Heading into the holidays, we've heard rumblings that the fourth season of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's hit series was going to be a bit brutal on Ramón Rodríguez's Will Trent. If that's the case, then we're glad to see the cast let their "Glee" flag fly with a new teaser that finds Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, Kevin Daniels, Cora Lu Tran, and Bluebell groovin' to "Time Has Come Today" by The Chambers Brothers. In addition, we have a new key art poster for fans to check over for clues ahead of the show's January 6th return (joining the midseason return on High Potential Season 2 and the Season 8 premiere of The Rookie), one that definitely feeds into the "out of control" theme.

Here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released earlier today, with ABC's Will Trent returning for a fourth season on January 6th, 2026:

Your favorite team is gearing up to groove back into action! 💃🕺✨ Don't miss the season premiere of #WillTrent, Tuesday, January 6 on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/3ACGoVu29S — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) November 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes video that went live back in August, signaling that filming was underway:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!