Will Trent Season 4 Teaser Trailer, Poster Finds Will Struggling

Returning on January 6th, here's a new teaser trailer and key art poster for ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent Season 4.

Article Summary Will Trent Season 4 returns January 6, with a gripping teaser trailer focused on Will's personal struggles.

Key art poster and new promo visuals reveal the cracks in Will Trent's tough investigator persona this season.

Kevin Daniels is promoted to series regular, bringing Det. Franklin Wilks into more central storylines.

The cast grooves to "Time Has Come Today" in a catchy musical teaser ahead of the new season's premiere.

With less than a month to go until the fourth season of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's hit series starts hitting our screens, we're being treated to our best look yet at what's in store for Ramón Rodríguez's Will Trent. Last month, Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, Kevin Daniels, Cora Lu Tran, and Bluebell grooved to "Time Has Come Today" by The Chambers Brothers to help set the mood for the show's return. However, for this go-around, the focus is on the struggles Will is going through and how the cracks are beginning to show. We've got a key art poster that plays on that theme, but it's the teaser trailer below that really makes it clear that Will's struggling.

Here's a look at the teaser trailer that was released for the ABC series' upcoming January 6th return for a fourth season:

Here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released earlier today, with ABC's Will Trent returning for a fourth season on January 6th, 2026:

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

