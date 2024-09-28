Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: scott snyder, wytches

Wytches Voice Casting Underway: Scott Snyder Shares Series Update

Scott Snyder shared an update on Prime Video's animated series adaptation of his and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches.

When we last checked in with how things were going with Prime Video's animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder's and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches, Snyder opened up about what it's been like juggling everything he has going on over at DC Comics (with "DC All In" and the "Absolute" line) with his responsibilities as showrunner on the series – as well as other professional duties and maintaining a personal/family life. Nearly a month later, we're getting an update via Snyder's Our Best Jackett substack ("Newsletter #193: Absolute Batman Sells, Absolute Wonder Woman Excels!") – and things continue to sound promising as voice casting for the series has gotten underway. "The writer's room for us is over at the end of October, although we'll still be working on scripts for season two of 'Wytches.' And on top of that, we're in production for season one. We're doing casting right now. It's really exciting, the voice casting. So we're listening to actors and actresses like, say the dialogue and actually record Sailor and Seb, their voices. It's just the coolest thing," Snyder shared.

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1, 2023, Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!