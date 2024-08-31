Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: scott snyder, wytches

Wytches: Scott Snyder Offers Update, Gets Real About Juggling Projects

Scott Snyder offered an update and discussed working on Amazon's animated adaptation of his and artist Jock's comic book series Wytches.

In terms of upcoming adaptations, Amazon's Prime Video animated take on writer Scott Snyder's and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches is one that's been on our radar since it was first announced. And since it was first announced, Snyder has done a great job as a showrunner, keeping fans updated on how things have been going – whether through social media, his substack newsletter (Our Best Jackett), or any number of interviews. Earlier this month, Snyder had a chance to check in with Comic Book Club during TerrifiCon 2024. During the sit-down, Snyder shared what it's been like juggling everything he has going on over at DC Comics (with "DC All In" and Absolute Batman), even as he continues his responsibilities as showrunner on the series (as well as other professional duties, while trying to maintain a personal life and at least some threads of sanity.

At around the 19:45 mark in the clip below, Snyder explains how the summer became so Jekyll/Hyde for him. "It is a dream job, and I love everybody in the [writers'] room," he shared about what it's been like working with the writers to craft the second season (with the room expected to close up shop in October) – but in the bigger picture? "It is definitely murdering me right now having both," Snyder added – and it makes perfect sense why he's feeling that way. Originally, the plan was for Snyder to have his Wytches writing responsibilities wrapped before the big DC Comics rollout – at that point, Snyder's focus would've been more on the production of the animated series.

So what was it that led Snyder to have "the worst summer of my life work-wise"? The strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) against the AMPTP for a fair and respectful new three-year contract delayed his starting work on the Prime Video series by a factor of six months. That's led to the overlapping of projects that Snyder is dealing with between now and October – with Snyder sharing that he's been feeling it, especially on a personal level, as it's taken him away from his family time this summer. While the entire episode is worth checking out, Snyder's openness and honesty is definitely appreciated and worth your time:

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1, 2023, Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

