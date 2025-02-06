Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: christina ricci, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets S03 Clip: Misty & Whiskey Don't Mix; Ricci on Season 3

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci discussed the return of the Paramount+ with Showtime series and introduced a clip from the third season.

With only a little more than a week to go until series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets returns for its highly anticipated third season, fans are getting a new look at what's to come – courtesy of series star Christina Ricci (Misty Quigley). Checking in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Ricci covered a lot of ground when it comes to the hit series and then some. Before the interview readies to wrap (at around the 8:35 mark in the video below), fans are treated to a clip that finds Misty needing a drink (which is more than understandable, all things considered). After a bit of awkwardness and way more talk of filing one's taxes than we were expecting, Misty learns that maybe whiskey isn't the right way to go…

Here is a look at Ricci's entire interview with Fallon, in which she discusses more about the return of the Paramount+ with Showtime series, Netflix's Wednesday and why the character is so important to little girls, and much more.

Yellowjackets Season 3: A Look Ahead… A Look Back

"One thing that's always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters, and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn't end in the past," shared Lyle (alongside Nickerson) during a recent interview about the third season. Now, here's a look at official recaps of the first two seasons of Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets:

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focus on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!