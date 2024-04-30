Posted in: Preview, Showtime, streaming, TV | Tagged: Melanie Lynskey, preview, season 3, showtime, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Star Melanie Lynskey Shares Big Season 3 Filming Update

While speaking with Jimmy Fallon, Melanie Lynskey offered a big filming update on Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets Season 3.

It's been well over a month since we last had an update on how things were looking with the third season of Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets, but we think today's update will have been well worth the wait. Stopping by NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Melanie Lynskey (Shauna Shipman) shed some light on when she will be back in front of the cameras. Kicking in at around the 1:15 mark in the video above, Jimmy Fallon praises Lynskey for her Emmy-nominated work on the Showtime series. When asked if filming on the third season would be starting soon, Lynskey shared, "Yeah. I'm going in like a week." In addition, Lynskey noted that the show's creators told her the direction that the season is going in – and that "I'm shocked that they told me because it's hard for me to keep a secret." Though staying away from dropping hints, Lynskey explains how they approached the series pilot and when she knew that the series had become a hit.

Yellowjackets: A Look Back at Season 2…

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Warehouse 13), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting).

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Showtime's Yellowjackets is executive-produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!