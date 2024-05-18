Posted in: Fox, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: bobby hill, hulu, king of the hill, pamela adlon, preview

King of the Hill Revival: Adlon on How 21-Year-Old Bobby Hill Is Doing

Pamela Adlon updates Mike Judge & Greg Daniels' King of the Hill revival and what 21-year-old Bobby Hill has been up to since last time.

It was a year ago this past January we learned that Hulu had given a series order for a revival of Mike Judge & Greg Daniels' animated series King of the Hill. Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Judge & Daniels are creating & executive producing the series – with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg & Howard Klein and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis also executive producing. Set in present-day fictional Arlen, Texas, the series stars original voice cast members Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom (with legendary voice actor Johnny Hardwick set to return before passing away in August 2023, at the age of 64). Hardwick's passing and the series' return were two topics that Adlon addressed in her previous update (more on that below) – now, Adlon is not only offering an update on how production is going but also giving us a better sense of what 21-year-old (let that one sink in) Bobby Hill is up to when we next see him.

"We're in the second season [creating] the reboot, and Bobby is 21. He's a chef in a fusion restaurant in Dallas. And it's been incredible. It's just been really fun. I think it's been freakier for Mike [Judge] and Greg [Daniels] to think about Bobby going from 12 to being 21 and having a relationship and being a person," Adlon shared with MovieWeb. "But don't we all go through that with our kids and our friends' kids? It is shocking when I see my friends' kids and they're all grown up. And I'm like, 'Wait a second, what just happened?' So, it's just a little bit of a mess."

"It feels really special," Adlon shared about how it felt to be returning to the beloved animated series during the red carpet for Variety's Power of Comedy event earlier this year – crediting the "new generation of young writers" for finding that "sweet spot" between what viewers love & respect about the series and tweaking it for a new generation of viewers. But Adlon also shares how tough it was losing Hardwick, even though they all feel that he's been with them during recording – with Adlon adding that Harwick had recorded four episodes:

Set in the fictional Arlen, Texas, King of the Hill followed the life of Hank Hill (Judge), an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy (Najimy), local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby (Adlon), who defies any expectation his father had for a son. Hank's friends – conspiracy theorist Dale (Hardwick), military barber Bill (Root), and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer (Judge), along with Peggy's friends Minh (Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner), and Bobby's friend Connie (Tom) help the Hills navigate a changing world. "Yeah, man, I tell you whot man, that dang Ol' Greg, talking about 'O.G.' and then that Mike Judge … Inspirations, man … the original show, dang ol' classic … Got my kids, man, walking around talking about 'That's my purse! I don't know you!' Feeling blessed, man, I tell you whot 'Feel so Good' is a great song, I don't care what no-dang-body says …" said showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!