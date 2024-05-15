Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, season 2, smiling friends
Smiling Friends Season 2 Ep. 3 Preview: Allan's Quest for Paperclips
Check out Adult Swim's promo and sneak preview for Michael Cusack's and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S02E03: "A Allan Adventure."
After a two-episode second season return this past weekend, Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends returns this weekend with an episode spotlighting a character who has quickly developed his own cult following among fans – Allan. In S02E03: "A Allan Adventure," Mr. Boss tasks Allan with a mission – replenishing the company's supply of paperclips. If you thought it was going to turn into simple task, think again…
Here's a look at Adult Swim UK's promo for this weekend's next episode, followed by the extended sneak preview for S02E03: "A Allan Adventure":
And here's a look back at the puppet versions of the episodes – individually and as a compilation – followed by a look back at our live April Fool's Day coverage of Adult Swim's special broadcast:
Smiling Friends Season 2 Set for May 12th: Adult Swim April Fool's Day
Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:
And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:
And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):
Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…
Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):
Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…
What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…
Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:
After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:
And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode: