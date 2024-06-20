Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: kevin costner, paramount, preview, season 5, yellowstone

Yellowstone Teaser Confirms Final Run Begins This November (VIDEO)

A new teaser for Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone confirms that the series will return to Paramount Network on November 10th.

A month after it was announced that filming was officially underway in Montana, Paramount Network released an official teaser confirming that Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone will be making its return for its final run of episodes beginning on Sunday, November 10th, at 8 pm ET/PT. In addition, the series will also return on Paramount+ in Canada that same day, in the U.K. on November 11th, and in Latin America, Brazil & France later in November. Of course, the most obvious unanswered question is still whether or not Kevin Costner will be a part of the final run or if his character will be there "in spirit" only. What we do know is that Sheridan & Linson's franchise will be continuing on after the flagship series wraps its run, continuing with prequel series as well as the planned "2024" spinoff series (with Matthew McConaughey reportedly in negotiations to lead).

Yellowstone: Kevin Costner Offered His Perspective

During a recent interview for GQ's Summer Issue in support of his film Horizon: An American Saga, Costner pointed at the Paramount Network series' in-flux production schedule as the reason he wasn't available – with Costner noting that the constant changes conflicted with his ability to produce his film. "We very rarely started when we said we would, and we didn't finish when we said we would," Costner shared, also including the pandemic and SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes as reasons for the delays. "And I was OK with that. I really was. I was OK with it, but it wasn't a trend that could continue for me," he noted – adding later in the interview that he even offered to come in "a week before I start" filming "Horizon" to film a death scene if that was the route Sheridan and the others were going.

"The scripts never came. They still haven't shot it, as far as I know. The scripts never came. And so then, at one point, they said to me that we don't have an ending or anything," Costner shared with GQ. I said, 'Well if you want to kill me if you want to do something like that,' I said, 'I have a week before I start. I'll do what you want to do,'" he added. For their part, Paramount Network took issue with Costner's accounting of events – releasing a statement to GQ: "Kevin has been a big part of 'Yellowstone's' success. While we had hoped that we would continue working with him, unfortunately, we could not find a window that worked for him, all the other talent and our production needs in order to move forward together. We respect that Kevin has prioritized his new film series, and we wish him the best."

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Network's Yellowstone is executive-produced by Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!