Young Bucks Help Kenny Omega Retain Impact Title at Against All Odds

AEW star Kenny Omega is still the Impact Champion, defeating challenger Moose at the Against All Odds Impact Plus special on Saturday. The match ended in controversy, as Omega pulled the ref in front of him to avoid a spear from Moose. While the ref was incapacitated, AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks attacked Moose with a Superkick Party, allowing Omega to score the pinfall. After the match, Sami Callihan, who was booked to face the winner at Slammiversary in July, attacked the Young Bucks, only for Don Callis to pull his Impact EVP card and fire Callihan to the dismay of fellow Impact executive Scott D'Amore.

In a second title match at Against All Odds on Saturday, Deonna Purrazzo successfully defended her Knockouts Championship against Rosemary, scoring the pin after a piledriver. Impact Tag Team Champions Violent By Design, with Rhino and Deaner defending under Freebird Rules, defeated Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus) to retain the titles, with Deaner getting the pin after a DDT. Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N' Flava also retained against Kimber Lee and Susan.

In non-title action, Tenille Dashwood, with some interference by Kaleb with a K, defeated Jordynne Grace by surprise rollup while Grace was distracted yelling at her partner, Rachel Ellering, at ringside. W. Morrissey defeated Rich Swann with three powerbombs in a row. A five-way match to determine the next contender for the X-Division Championship ended when Madman Fulton interfered to take out Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams, and Trey Miguel at the behest of Ace Austin. Joe Doering defeated NJPW star Satoshi Kojima in a singles match. And Sami Callihan and Tommy Dreamer defeated The Good Brothers in a Street Fight, with Callihan getting the pin on Karl Anderson with the help of a baseball bat.

Impact Wrestling's next big event is Slammiversary, taking place on July 17th on PPV. That show is expected to feature Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omega for the Impact Championship, though Impact will have to find a way around Callihans firing over the coming weeks to get to that point. Below, see video highlights from Against All Odds, and read detailed summaries of the matches here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer TEAM UP in Street Fight! | Against All Odds 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYwLqNRu61E)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Satoshi Kojima Brings STRONG STYLE to IMPACT Wrestling! | Against All Odds 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXM_drh5cPU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: TOP ROPE Canadian Destroyer in X-Division Thriller! | Against All Odds 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6lYjEAaoTc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: W. Morrissey DISMANTLES Rich Swann! | Against All Odds 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rrzRO_dgBI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood GO TO WAR! | Against All Odds 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ212z4NA-c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fire 'N Flava LIGHT IT UP in Championship Clash! | Against All Odds 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uxCETNoclU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SLUGFEST as Decay Aim to Dethrone Violent By Design! | Against All Odds 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oulBpHgbv44)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Deonna Purrazzo Tries To BREAK Rosemary's Arm! | Against All Odds 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPFjDACgJ8k)