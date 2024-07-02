Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, guy ritchie, preview, prime video, young sherlock

Young Sherlock: "3 Body Problem" Star Zine Tseng Joins Amazon Series

Director/EP Guy Ritchie's Hero Fiennes Tiffin-starring Prime Video series Young Sherlock has cast Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem) in a lead role.

The casting news continues for director and EP Guy Ritchie's (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Covenant, The Gentlemen) upcoming Hero Fiennes Tiffin-starring Prime Video series Young Sherlock. Written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill (Deep State, Rogue) and inspired by Andy Lane's critically acclaimed "Young Sherlock Holmes" book series, the series is welcoming Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem) to the cast in a lead role. Along with Fiennes Tiffin and Tseng, the streaming series also stars Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale) and Natascha McElhone.

With all the wit and charm of Ritchie's feature films, Young Sherlock is set to be an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character. At age 19, Sherlock Holmes (Fiennes Tiffin) is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University, which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.

Tseng is set for the role of Princess Gulun Shou'an – a Chinese Princess, Oxford University Scholar, and skilled martial artist. It was previously announced that Fiennes had beeen tapped for the role of Sherlock's dad – a scientist, explorer, and self-made businessman. In addition, McElhone is set as Sherlock's mother, Cordelia – a devoted mother, artist, and matriarch of the family.

"In 'Young Sherlock,' we're going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they've never imagined before," Ritchie said in a statement when the series was first announced. "We're going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love." Produced by Motive Pictures, Ritchie, Parkhill, Simon Kelton (Eddie the Eagle), Ivan Atkinson (The Gentlemen), Simon Maxwell (The Woman in the Wall, Deep State), Dhana Gilbert (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Colin Wilson (The Mandalorian), and Marc Resteghini are set as executive producers, with Harriet Creelman co-executive-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!