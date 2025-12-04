Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Your Friends & Neighbors

Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 Set for April 2026; Preview Images

Apple TV's Jon Hamm-starring Your Friends & Neighbors will be back for a second season in April 2026. Here's a set of first-look images...

The darkly satirical drama follows Coop, a suburban thief whose crimes reflect deep resentment toward the upper class

Season two raises the stakes as a new neighbor threatens to expose Coop, placing his family and secrets at risk

James Marsden joins returning cast members in creator Jonathan Tropper’s critically acclaimed series

Apple TV has revealed first-look images and the season two premiere date for the critically acclaimed Jon Hamm-led satirical drama Your Friends & Neighbors. From creator Jonathan Tropper, the 10-episode sophomore season will make its global debut on Apple TV, with one episode released on Friday, April 3, 2026, followed by one new episode weekly through Friday, June 5, 2026.

You could say Your Friends & Neighbors is a man's midlife crisis drama taken to some very twisted extremes. Hamm plays Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a finance bro who loses his job and decides to steal from his wealthy and privileged friends and neighbors. He really needs millions of dollars to maintain his lifestyle and make house payments, as well as cover the alimony for his ex-wife and his daughter's expensive tennis lessons and school expenses. Getting a few thousand or tens of thousands from fencing stolen jewelry and luxury goods isn't going to hack it.

Coop robbing his neighbors is really an expression of a more profound discontent and resentment towards the upper classes that he wasn't born into. In season one, Cooper got himself entangled with other criminals and a murder, where he became the prime suspect.

In season two, Andrew Cooper doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk. Cooper and his friends are all what F. Scott Fitzgerald labelled "careless people", who toy with other people's lives and emotions without realizing the consequences.

Emmy Award nominee James Marsden joins the cast, alongside returning stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan.

Your Friends & Neighbors is created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director, and executive producer for Tropper Ink under his overall deal with Apple TV. In addition to starring, Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas, and Stephanie Laing, who directs six episodes. Your Friends & Neighbors is streaming on Apple TV.

