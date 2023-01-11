Zendaya Thanks Euphoria Family, Fellow Nominees in Golden Globes Post Though she couldn't be there to accept, Zendaya tanked the Euphoria family via Instagram for her Golden Globes win on Tuesday night.

Close to a year after the news hit that HBO was giving Sam Levinson's Emmy Award-winning, Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home) & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria a green light for a third season, the 2023 Golden Globes is honoring Zendaya for her second season brilliance. In a category that included Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon), Laura Linney (Ozark), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), and Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily), Zendaya walked away with her first Golden Globe Award for best actress in a television drama series. And though she couldn't be there in person, Zendaya made sure to take to social media to thank her fellow nominees, the show's cast & crew, and the fans for making all of it possible.

"I'm so sorry I wasn't able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to [Golden Globe Awards] for this incredible honor," Zendaya began the caption to her Instagram post. "To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply. Thank you to my Euphoria family, without you, none of this is possible. Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I'm honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you. Goodnight." Here's a look at the original post:

Now here's a look back at the tweet from the HBO series' official account from August confirming that Zendaya will be spending some time behind the camera during the upcoming season:

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement when the news was first announced. Now here's a look back at the second season trailer:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.