Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: alex segura, phil noto

Alex Segura & Phil Noto Launch New Republic Era Of Star Wars in May

Alex Segura and Phil Noto launch a New Republic Era of Star Wars comic books in May 2025 from Marvel Comics

Marvel's Star Wars is launching a third volume in May with a new Star Wars #1 and new series stories set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, by Alex Segura and Phil Noto. "It's the dawn of the New Republic, and as the dust settles after the Battle of Jakku our rebel heroes — Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, and Han Solo — find themselves forging a new order as pirates and thieves swarm to fill the power vacuum left behind by the fallen Empire." Reintroducing Mon Mothma, Beilert Valance and more.

"It's a huge honor — and massive responsibility — to steer the Star Wars flagship, and I couldn't ask for a better collaborator than Phil Noto, who is just a masterful artist, and a Star Wars visionary. Now that we've put the period at the end of the Galactic Civil War with the Battle of Jakku, we can speed ahead into a new, uncharted era, with some new galactic threats, foes, and mysteries for our beloved heroes to grapple with, blending the familiar with the new and shocking. These stories will be packed with action and the character moments Star Wars fans have come to expect, featuring twists on the galaxy and landscape we know, with an eye toward making sure people can jump in easily and with any issue. We can't wait."" says Alex Segura.

"I've been a giant Star Wars fan since A New Hope and have been lucky enough in the past decade to realize my childhood dream of drawing Star Wars as a job… Alex is an amazing writer and has come up with some great storylines and new characters for this series and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to bring them to life on the page! It's also been exciting to draw the classic characters in the post-Return of the Jedi era because there's no existing film or TV versions of them. I get to create new looks for them while also having reference of the actors from the 80s to help sell the look of this timeline" says Phil Noto.

Star Wars #1

Written by Alex Segura Penciled by Phil Noto

Cover by Phil Noto Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

AN EPIC NEW ADVENTURE BEGINS FOR LUKE, LEIA AND HAN IN THE WAKE OF RETURN OF THE JEDI!

– New York Times best-selling author ALEX SEGURA launches the bold next era of STAR WARS.

– LUKE SKYWALKER must defend the NEW REPUBLIC from a bloodthirsty gang of mercenaries!

– HAN SOLO investigates a deadly underworld mystery — and saves a surprising ally!

– LEIA ORGANA must grapple with a new alliance opposed to the goals of the New Republic!

It will also follow the Free Comic Book Day Star Wars #1.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: STAR WARS #1

Written by Alex Segura, Charles Soule & Marc Guggenheim

Art by Phil Noto, Stefano Raffaele & Madibek Musabekov Cover by Phil Noto

Celebrating the new era of Star Wars comics! Luke Skywalker finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates! Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn & Tensu Run are on the hunt for the villainous Corlis Rath! Who is the mysterious Vanee and what is his connection to Darth Vader & Kylo Ren?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!