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A Look Inside Avengers: Armageddon #2 With David Colton

A Look Inside Avengers: Armageddon #2 With David Colton by Chip Zdarsky, Frank Alpizar, and Delio Diaz

Article Summary Avengers: Armageddon #2 spotlights David Colton, a forgotten Captain America now unleashed with immense new power.

Chip Zdarsky, Frank Alpizar, and Delio Diaz position Colton as a Superman-level wild card for the Avengers.

General Ross and his Red Hulk forces face a brutal challenge as Colton joins Avengers defying United Nations orders.

Zdarsky hints David Colton will remain central after Avengers: Armageddon #2, with Wolverine in his future.

Bleeding Cool laid out the history of David Colton, the Captain America of 9/11, ahead of his role in the new Avengers Armageddon series, by Chip Zdarsky, Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz. Which led one very prominent comic book industry figure to tell me "damn rich – this was A+++++++ top tier stuff, i was 100% not going to pick up this book but now I feel caught up enough to do it lol". And that's official. Now Marvel has gone all in with a preview of Avengers: Armageddon #2 out next month… David Colton, powered up by an Origin Box that seems to have had either Hyperion or Sentry in it…

Either way, he appears to be the All-American Marvel equivalent of Superman for Avengers: Armageddon…

And seems to be quite adept at taking down General Ross, The Red Hulk's Hulked-up US Army men. Will General Ross recognise him as the man he trained to be the Captain America of 9/11?

Especially with the rest of the Avengers behind them, disobeying the direct orders of the United Nations?

Or will David Colton, our Avenging American Angel be enough? Chip Zdarsky says "Anyone reading Captain America knows his origins are filled with tragedy and bloodshed, which has kept him off the table for years, away in the woods. So he's had a lot of time to see the rise of superpowers and a new kind of super-combat, which he may have opinions on. There's a saying I heard somewhere about power and responsibility, and I think that applies here! I don't want to give too much away, but he's used to the Army and its structure and rank system. So his greatest foil may just be the fact that these are, for the most part, civilians with superpowers that he's working with." And after Armageddon? "I think it's safe to say he'll still be around. But in what form, I can't say just yet…" Well, there is that foreshadowing cover from Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #4 that suggests he will be going up against Wolverine…

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

THE FINAL RECKONING THAT LEADS TO A MAJOR SHAKEUP FOR THE AVENGERS! YOU'RE GOING DOWN, THUNDERBOLT ROSS! Red Hulk's tirade across the globe must be stopped! Until a mysterious new hero as powerful as the Sentry appears to level Red Hulk and the Avengers… 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 On Sale 7/8

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