Batman #153 Preview: The Riddler's Redemption—Or Another Ruse?

In Batman #153, Gotham's future looks bright, but a shocking murder and new players like Commander Star might derail Bruce Wayne's plans. Can the Dark Knight solve this case?

Article Summary Batman #153 kicks off a new story arc with a shocking murder threatening Gotham's future on October 2nd.

Is the Riddler truly reformed, or is his "legit" act another intricate ruse for Batman to unravel?

Meet Commander Star, Gotham’s unsettling new hero amid Bruce Wayne's ambitious public initiatives.

BATMAN #153

DC Comics

0824DC040

0824DC041 – Batman #153 Tony Harris, Jeremy Clark Cover – $5.99

0824DC042 – Batman #153 David Nakayama Cover – $5.99

0824DC043 – Batman #153 Kelley Jones Cover – $5.99

0824DC044 – Batman #153 Daniel Sampere Cover – $7.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BRAND-NEW EPIC BATMAN STORY ARC STARTS HERE! Batman is back with a vengeance and Bruce Wayne's new public initiatives have Gotham on the verge of finally becoming a great city! Does that bright future include the Riddler, who's seemingly gone legit? Or the new, unnerving hero, Commander Star? And can Gotham survive the shocking murder of one of its greatest citizens? The Dying City starts here with a case that only Batman can solve, but the answers may unravel his world and all of Gotham!

In Shops: 10/2/2024

SRP: $4.99

