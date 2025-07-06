Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc, film, james gunn, Milly Alcock, supergirl, Warner Bros

James Gunn Discusses Key Differences Between Supergirl and Superman

James Gunn reveals the DCU’s Supergirl will be “kind of a mess,” drawing from the Woman of Tomorrow comic to explore Kara Zor-El’s origin.

The DC Universe isn't just getting a new Superman—it's also introducing a very different kind of Supergirl. And during a recent interview with ComicBook, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn opened up about the tone of the upcoming film Supergirl (previously titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), and it's clear this isn't going to be the polished, hopeful cousin of Clark Kent that casual audiences might expect.

"[Flashbacks to Krypton are] always a possibility. But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood. I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways," Gunn said to the outlet while promoting Superman. "Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she's kind of a mess. I mean, she's had real issues growing up. And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated."

Supergirl Release Date and Source Material Premise

Gunn is referring to Tom King's acclaimed Woman of Tomorrow comic series, which serves as the primary inspiration for the upcoming film. That sci-fi, galactic run reimagines Kara Zor-El as a tougher, more jaded character—one shaped by immense trauma and a far harsher upbringing than her cousin Clark. Rather than being raised on Earth with the benefit of a loving family, this Supergirl witnessed the slow collapse of Krypton firsthand and carries that grief into her identity as a hero.

The film will star House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, following her surprise casting earlier this year. Known for her sharp, commanding presence, Alcock seems like a natural fit for a more emotionally complex version of the character. While any specific plot details (other than its previously mentioned source material) are currently unknown, Gunn's comments promise that we'll still get the chance to explore Kara's inner chaos as much as her powers. That's also a marked departure from previous portrayals, where Supergirl is often positioned as a lighter, secondary figure to Superman. In this case, she's finally front and center—and maybe even a little broken.

DC's upcoming film Supergirl is currently scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on June 26, 2026.

