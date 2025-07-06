Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, film, james wan, M3GAN, Soulm8te, Universal Pictures

James Wan Reveals What Audiences Should Expect from SOULM8TE

James Wan confirms that M3GAN spin-off SOULM8TE will explore a darker, more adult story, describing it as "Fatal Attraction but with robots."

Described as "Fatal Attraction but with robots," SOULM8TE explores obsession and psychological thrills.

Directed by Kate Dolan, the film follows a widower turning to AI companionship—until things take a dangerous turn.

SOULM8TE is set in the M3GAN universe but stands alone, blending dark humor with sensual, unnerving themes.

After the surprise success of M3GAN, it was only a matter of time before the world of killer AI dolls expanded. Now, producer James Wan is confirming that the next story within the franchise will take a darker, more adult turn with its first official spin-off, SOULM8TE.

The original film (M3GAN), released in 2023, blended PG-13 horror with sharp satire and viral appeal—earning over $180 million worldwide and launching the breakout character into pop culture stardom. But while M3GAN 2.0 is set to continue the original storyline with a PG-13 setting, SOULM8TE will explore a completely different tone.

James Wan Says SOULM8TE is Fatal Attraction with Robots

"M3GAN, obviously, dabbles in the PG-13 world, the younger demographic. We always felt like there might be a more adult story to tell, and that's really what SOULM8TE is," Wan said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "SOULM8TE is basically set in the same AI world but seen through a more grown-up perspective, one that embraces all the great erotic thrillers from the '90s. It's like Fatal Attraction but with robots."

The film, which has already completed production, is directed by Kate Dolan and stars David Rysdahl as a grieving widower who turns to advanced AI companionship after the death of his wife. But the humanoid android designed to ease his loneliness—played by Lily Sullivan—develops desires of her own. As emotional dependency turns to obsession, SOULM8TE spirals into psychological territory far removed from M3GAN's campy thrills.

Wan, who developed the story alongside Ingrid Bisu and Rafael Jordan, has also stated that the film still retains some of the dark humor that helped make M3GAN a hit—but intentionally leans into something more unnerving, sensual, and adult. And while the film exists within the same technological universe, it functions as a standalone story—an opportunity to build the world without relying on its breakout doll.

SOULM8TE is set to release on January 9, 2026, kicking off the new year with a provocative twist on love, loss, and artificial connection. And if it resonates with audiences, it could mark the beginning of an entirely new subgenre within the expanding M3GAN universe.

