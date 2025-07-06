Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Black Mirror At London Film And Comic Con 2025

Black Mirror at London Film And Comic Con 2025, courtesy of Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics

Article Summary Black Mirror comic adaptation showcased at London Film And Comic Con 2025 by Neil Gibson’s Twisted Comics

Free Comic Book Day featured San Junipero, with U.S.S. Callister graphic novel debuting via Kickstarter

Official Black Mirror graphic novels bring Charlie Brooker’s dystopian worlds to comic book format

One of the busier tables in the Comic Zone this weekend at London Film and Comic Con was Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics. They were showing off the fruits of their Black Mirror comic book license, with the Free Comic Book Day first look at San Junipero and the upcoming U.S.S. Callister based on the original stories from Charlie Brooker. They were giving away the former and weren't selling any copies of the latter, but they were taking plenty of names for the upcoming Kickstarter appeal for the first volume.

"Immerse yourself in the dystopian worlds of BLACK MIRROR with the first-ever OFFICIAL GRAPHIC NOVEL: USS CALLISTER. The mind-bending anthology series has captivated millions of viewers for the past decade, revealing humanity's worst traits, greatest innovations and more. Soon you'll be able to experience classic episodes away from your screen and on comic book pages brought to life by Twisted Comics. The campaign for the launch title, USS Callister, written by Neil Gibson and illustrated by Silvano Beltramo, will take flight this summer, with other iconic BLACK MIRROR titles to follow. Sign up to the Kickstarter and get notified when the the USS Callister is ready to board. You can also sign up to the newsletter to connect with the wider world of BLACK MIRROR comics. Subscribers will get behind-the-scenes access and can win the chance to be drawn into a future graphic novel."

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London and focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics; organised by Showmasters Ltd and is currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It often also has a smaller Spring show to kick things off, called the London Comic Con. It all began in 2004 with the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

