Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Hotel Infinity, Studio Chyr

New VR Title Hotel Infinity Announced For 2025 Release

How will you manage a hotel where it seems as if there's no way out? Hotel Infinity will test you when it arrives this year

Article Summary Hotel Infinity, from Studio Chyr, launches in 2025 for Meta Quest and PSVR2 VR platforms.

Step into the shoes of a bellhop navigating endless, mind-bending hotel corridors and rooms.

Roomscale VR design allows massive exploration in just a 2x2 meter space, with no teleporting needed.

Fans of Manifold Garden will find fresh puzzles, accessible controls, and revolutionary VR gameplay.

VR developer and publisher Studio Chyr recently announced that their next title, Hotel Infinity, will be coming to Meta Quest and PSVR2. The game has you playing as a bellhop at a hotel where no two rooms are the same, and every door seems to lead to somewhere else. You'll have to solve puzzles and figure out the never-ending corridors to find your way out of the hotel. That is, if you can find a way out. The game has no release date beyond the idea that it will be out before the end of the year. So for now, enjoy the trailer!

Hotel Infinity

At Hotel Infinity, every detail has been prepared for your arrival. Every corridor leads somewhere you've never been, and no room is ever quite the same. Explore at your leisure, but don't wander too far. Designed entirely for roomscale VR, the hotel unfolds around you in impossible ways. Through clever use of portals, lifts, impossibly winding hallways, and other technical tricks, Hotel Infinity gives the sense of vast exploration in a 2×2 meter space. Combining the familiar with the eerie, the plausible with the implausible, this is a revolutionary experience pushing VR to the limits and beyond We hope your stay is eternal.

Explore massive environments without ever leaving a 2 meter x 2 meter space! Clever tricks allow players to fully navigate the hotel without the use of controller-based locomotion or teleporting.

without ever leaving a 2 meter x 2 meter space! Clever tricks allow players to fully navigate the hotel without the use of controller-based locomotion or teleporting. The studio that brought you Manifold Garden is back with a brand new mind-bending experience. While Hotel Infinity is set in a new universe, fans of Manifold Garden will feel impossibly at home.

is back with a brand new mind-bending experience. While Hotel Infinity is set in a new universe, fans of Manifold Garden will feel impossibly at home. Never-ending hallways and mystifying puzzles are ready to serve up plausibly-impossible interactions for players.

are ready to serve up plausibly-impossible interactions for players. Accessible design ensures that Hotel Infinity can be enjoyed by anyone, even though it was built to revolutionize how games are experienced in roomscale VR. The game supports robust alternative locomotion controls to make sure everyone can get a chance to unearth the secrets hidden deep in the hotel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!