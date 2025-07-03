Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: diamond, gail simone
As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
As the Bankruptcy Court denies Dynamite motion to expedite their hearing over payment issues in Diamond bankruptcy case, comic creators rally round to help.
At the end of May, I reported that Dynamite Entertainment had filed paperwork with the US Bankruptcy Courts regarding the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors. Claiming that payments that should have been made for comic books and merchandise delivered, should be counted as "administrative expenses", with hundreds of pages of listings of items that had not been paid for. If successful, Dynamite will receive payments as a matter of priority. Diamond Comic Distributors Inc., the debtor entity in this bankruptcy, challenged this attempt.
This week, I reported that Dynamite had asked the courts to hurry this along, saying that "the Bankruptcy Rules allows the Court to shorten notice periods… that "when an act is required or allowed to be done at or within a specified time by these rules or by a notice given thereunder or by order of court, the court for cause shown may in its discretion with or without motion or notice order the period reduced."
They pointed out that "Dynamite is currently owed over $1 million for shipments made to the Debtor and Ad Populum LLC, a majority of which are administrative expenses. Dynamite, a small company with less than 30 employees, does not have the funds to make payroll next week, if it is not promptly paid by the Debtor. The Debtor has filed a vague objection asserting potential setoffs, but has not communicated any such setoffs to Dynamite. Dynamite is aware of multiple other publishers who remain unpaid for millions of dollars of shipments post-petition. The Debtor has had multiple weeks to prepare for a hearing and has not communicated at all with Dynamite regarding resolution of the Motion."
The Baltimore bankruptcy courts heard the case as to whether these procedures should be expedited in this case and decided the case was not compelling enough. Dynamite CEO Nick Barrucci wasn't even allowed to speak on the matter
Now Dynamite Entertainment is in real trouble and doing its best to stave off its own payment problems. And have recently launched a Humble Bundle specifically to help raise money to take care of everyone on staff, featuring Disney titles such as Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, Hercules, Disney Villains and Lilo & Stitch as well as raising money for First Book, a nonprofit social enterprise that provides new books and educational resources to programs and schools serving children in need. And comic book creators have been spreading the word.
Gail Simone: "I urge EVERY ONE of you to check this out. Dynamite is an IMPORTANT publisher. They publish a variety of books no one else is doing, and their loss would be a huge blow to the industry. Due to short-sightedness and more from other players in this story, Dynamite is in a position any publisher would struggle to overcome. These are good guys, the best guys. This is just not right. Please check out their humble bundle. I almost always buy them anyway because they are just huge armfuls of great comics."
Joe Pruett: "If you like comic books, please consider helping out my friends at Dynamite as they are owed over $1 million dollars from the disaster that is the bankruptcy of Diamond Comics, and buying something directly from them. Diamond is also trying to liquidate all their consignment stock stored at their warehouses, which should be illegal, as they do not own it. They have some of my stock from the Desperado Publishing days, which I also cannot get back from them and will have to file a motion in court to try to do so. Help Nice and Dynamite gang, if you're able to"
Amanda Deibert: "This is awful. Dynamite is a wonderful publisher to work with and I am so sad they are getting screwed liked this. BUY THE HUMBLE BUNDLE!!"
Sweeney Boo: "Dynamite's Disney comics are available on humble bundle with portion of the proceeds going to First Book"
You can use these Diamond, and Ad Populum tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…
- On the announcement of Chapter 11 on the 14th of January, Diamond started a 13-week bankruptcy process run by financial firm Raymond James, got financing to operate, and announced an auction for its assets.
- Those assets included Diamond Comic Distribution, Alliance Gaming Distribution, Diamond Select Toys, CGA and Diamond UK
- Universal Distribution was named the Stalking Horse bidder for Alliance Games and Diamond UK, which required a purchase commitment of thirty-nine million dollars, but with certain discounts and privileges for taking that position.
- The auction took place, and it went late. There was food and breakfast billed for.
- And Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was named the top bidder for the assets of $72,245,000, though not for Diamond UK. This was widely announced, including by Diamond themselves.
- Then we learned that a joint bid by Universal Distribution and Ad Populum came second and was named the back-up bid, with a bid of $69,130,000. With Universal getting Alliance Gaming and Diamond UK, and Ad Populum getting Diamond Comics, Diamond Select Toys and everything else. Basic Fun was third with fifty million.
- Bruce Ogilvie, AENT chairman, was invited onto a podcast with comic book retailers Dennis Barger and Jesse James after, apparently, watching my performance on the Beyond Wednesdays podcast in which he talked about AENT and Diamond.
- A court hearing with the Honorable Judge Rice in Courtroom 9-D at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland at 10 am was intended to ensure the legality of the bid and the process.
- But instead, over that weekend, the debtors declared that they had chosen the back-up bid from Universal and Ad Populum instead of AENT, despite AENT having bid more. No reason was given.
- AENT filed a lawsuit regarding this decision.
- It took the bankruptcy court to reverse that decision and state that AENT, with the higher bid, had won, though they would have to withdraw their lawsuit.
- AENT has terminated their winning bid and purchase.
- Universal Distribution and Ad Populum were back in the running
- Diamond declared "business as usual" but the courts threatened Chapter 7 over late paperwork.
- AENT sued Diamond, claiming fraud
- Diamond says it's all in hand and went back to court, wanting to be owned by Universal and Ad Populum.
- Sale of Diamond to Universal and Ad Populum was approved by the courts.
- Though Ad Populum paid more than we thought.
- Podcast blamed/credited with the current state of affairs
- Diamond tells Skyrush to stop claiming they won CGA.
- As part of court filings, Diamond released details for every comic store on account.
- We have some finality.
- Ad Populum and Universal Distribution officially acquire Diamond and related assets.
- The layoffs have begun.
- And continue.
- Diamond Select Toys has closed
- Diamond try and reassure retailers over ComicSuite
- Courts withdraw Chapter 7 bankruptcy threat
- We look at the future of Diamond Previews again
- PRH pulls out of Diamond entirely
- Well, not entirely, the UK can stay.
- Hermes Press says Diamond doesn't want to distribute their comics anymore… or anyone's.
- But Diamond pushes back on that, as they publish a new Previews.
- And they assure comic book stores that everything is going to be fine. Honest.
- Then send a letter to publishers which looks like it isn't
- Now they are looking for more money and longer to pay it back.
- Dynamite would like half a million now, please.
- Udon and Manga Classic have now cancelled all Diamond orders.
- Then so did Drem Productions
- And PRH starts to close their special retailer joining offer
- Diamond gets a fourth wave of funding and deadlines.
- Philbo Distribution launches.
- Alliance Entertainment hire seven senior Diamond staffers.
- Universal Distribution rumoured to be hiring Diamond staffers to enter the US market.
- Massive Distribution expands within Lunar
- Diamond has cancelled all their PRH orders.
- There are problems with Ad Populum's first payments to comics publishers
- Ad Populum sues AENT alleging breaches of confidentiality and staff poaching.
- Ad Populum still ghosting publishers.
- Bankruptcy timeline revealed it began in July 2024
- Diamond ends cash on delivery sales
- Hermes Press hires Steve Leaf
- Diamond responds to Dynamite
- Diamond closes No Cost Orders, sends out reminder emails to comic book stores
- Boom Studios makes layoffs.
- Zenescope pulls out of Diamond.
- AENT Says Diamond Claim They Poached Staff "Fails As A Matter Of Law"
- It's Claimed New Diamond Owner Said He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots"
- Mike Schimmel Talks, Under Oath, About The Diamond Comics Firings
- Dynamite jumps to Lunar Distribution
- Diamond takes Previews digital only
- Universal Distribution to distribute in the USA as well as Canada, starting with DC Comics
- Conflicting Statements Over Diamond, AENT And Ad Populum Lawsuits
- This Week, There Are Only Five Comics On Diamond's FOC
- Robert Gorin, Chief Restructuring Officer Of Diamond Comics, And Geek
- Titan Has Not Received Payments From Diamond Comics, Stops Supplying
- Fantagraphics Says That Diamond Is Holding Their Comics Hostage
- Kathy Govier, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Out At Diamond
- Confirmed, AENT Tried To Buy Diamond In October To Avoid Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Pulls Their Comics Out From Diamond Comic Distributors
- Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
- FairSquare Graphics Calls Diamond "Thieves & Bandits", Brings Receipts
- Ultimate Comics Chain Refuses To Buy Diamond Liquidation Stock
- This One Trick Means Bandai Get Their Pokémon Cards Back From Diamond?
- Dren Productions Want To Know If Diamond Shipped Their Recent Comics?
- Publishers Have 3 Weeks To Object To Diamond Comics' Liquidation Plans
- Emily Botica, Vice President At Diamond Comics, Is Leaving Next Week
- SDCC Gossip: What's Happening With Diamond At San Diego Comic-Con?
- Universal To Offer DC Comics To US Retailers At Same Lunar Discount
- Comic Publishers To File Paperwork Against Diamond Comics This Week
- Diamond Pulls Its Pullbox And Cancels Its ComicSuite For Comic Shops
- The Exit Interviews Of Diamond Comic Distributor Staff In Full
- Andrew Aiello, Tom Derby & Ben Davis Buy CGA After Diamond Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Owed A Million By Diamond, Can't Make Payroll Next Week
- Ad Populum Can't Yet Deal Directly with Diamond Consignment Vendors