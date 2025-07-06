Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Horizon Journey, Redivided Studios

Horizon Journey's Early Access Release Pushed Back

Horizon Journey has had its Early Access release date pushed back for now, as the team continues to work on it with a free demo on Steam

Article Summary Horizon Journey's Early Access release has been delayed by Redivided Studios for further development work.

Players can still try a free demo of Horizon Journey on Steam while awaiting the new release date.

Experience Mars colonization, terraforming, and survival in both solo and co-op multiplayer modes.

Gather resources, craft gear, and explore dangerous Martian environments using advanced vehicles and tools.

Indie game developer and publisher Redivided Studios has pushed back the Early Access release for their upcoming game, Horizon Journey. The sci-fi co-op Mars colonization game was set to come out in late June, but the team decided the game needed extra work, so they have put off the Early Access release indefinitely until they are ready. In the meantime, those who wish to play the game a little can still try the free demo on the game's Steam page until they lock in a new date.

Horizon Journey

Embark on an epic adventure to Mars in Horizon Journey, an open-world survival game that blends colonization, terraforming, and exploration in both single-player and multiplayer co-op modes. Set in the year 2053, you are part of the 17th Endeavor mission, tasked with the monumental challenge of making Mars a new home for humanity. Experience Mars like never before with an environment based on real NASA imagery. Explore the stunning, harsh, and mysterious landscapes of the Red Planet with accurate environmental settings and lighting.

Balance survival and colonization efforts as you gather resources, build structures, and terraform the Martian surface. Customize your base with a modular building system, ensuring each compartment is uniquely tailored to your needs. Play solo or team up with friends in co-op multiplayer mode. Work together to explore distant regions, gather resources, and defend against the lurking dangers of Mars. Delve into the remnants of past missions, scavenging old colony zones for valuable minerals and hidden treasures. Use advanced rovers equipped with thermal vision, night vision, and mining dredging scanners to uncover remote areas and underground resources. Beware the hidden dangers beneath the Martian surface. Old colony zones may hide more than the eye can see. Be ready for every situation.

Utilize your vehicles designed for remote exploration, equipped with expanded compartments and survival reservoirs. Discover unknown technological components to enhance your tools. Master the intricate crafting system with excavations from mineral deposits, use branching components in various developments and combine sub-components to produce final products. Survive the extreme conditions of Mars, including sandstorms, radiation zones, and temperature fluctuations. Manage your health, oxygen, hunger, and thirst while facing environmental challenges that can damage your equipment and threaten your survival.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!