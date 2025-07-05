Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #1 Preview

The Victorian Justice League assembles in Batman: Gotham by Gaslight - A League for Justice #1, bringing steam-powered heroics to the Gilded Age!

Article Summary Victorian-era Justice League assembles in Batman: Gotham by Gaslight - A League for Justice #1, out July 9th

Steam-powered heroes unravel Kryptonian artifact mystery from Midwest to Arctic in this Elseworlds sequel

Andy Diggle and Leandro Fernandez continue the epic saga of DC's iconic characters in the Gilded Age

THE GROUNDBREAKING ELSEWORLDS EPIC CONTINUES! Last year, DC's iconic Elseworlds was ushered into a new era with the release of Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age, continuing the iconic saga of the Batman of the Victorian era and pulling some of DC's most iconic heroes into the Gilded Age. Now, the team behind the hit series returns to tell the second part of this epic tale in Gotham by Gaslight: A League for Justice! Bear witness to the formation of a new kind of Justice League in a steam-powered adventure that will bring these once-familiar heroes from the open plains of the Midwest to the freezing Arctic as they unravel the mystery of alien artifacts from the Kryptonian Age! This jaw-dropping sequel series is not to be missed!

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – A LEAGUE FOR JUSTICE #1

DC Comics

0525DC215

0525DC216 – Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #1 Sebastian Fiumara Cover – $5.99

0525DC217 – Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #1 Bill Sienkiewicz Cover – $5.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A/CA) Leandro Fernandez

In Shops: 7/9/2025

SRP: $4.99

