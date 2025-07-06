Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image | Tagged:

Layoffs At Image Comics Hit, At Least Four Staffers Gone?

Bleeding Cool has heard from multiple sources about a number of layoffs at Image Comics. As of tonight they include Cat Newer, Chloe Ramos, Deanna Phelps and Patrick O'Connell.

Cat Nuwer has been a Publicist at Image Comics for just over a year, and before that was Publicity Manager at DC Comics, Director of Publicity at Modern Fanatic, Publicist at Heavy Metal, and Publicity Coordinator at DC. On LinkedIn she has set her Image position as concluding in June 2025.

Chloe Ramos has been at Image Comics for over ten years, first as Library Market Sales Representative for five years and then as Book Market & Library Sales Manager. She has also set her position on LinkedIn to end in June 2025.

Patrick O'Connell has been Image Comics' Inventory Manager for over a year, previously Senior Direct Market Sales Manager at IDW Publishing for almost three years until they issued a large number of layoffs, Sales Manager at Dynamite Entertainment for almost five years and Direct Sales Representative at DC Comics for seven years.

Deanna Phelps, had been at Image Comics for six years, Marketing Design Manager who designed Image's Previews catalogue, before that, Production Artist. And previously worked in finance for JP Morgan Chase and Texas Pacific Group and creating freelance graphic design for a variety of clients including Google Classroom, SF Digital Studio, Levi's, Banana Republic, The San Francisco Art Institute, and Portland Mercury.

While these have not been confirmed and no reasons have been given, it comes after Image Comics was heavily hit by the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and the timing suggests they may be linked. No Image Comics representative replied to enquiries made yesterday.

Founded by seven of Marvel Comics' biggest artists in 1992, Image Comics is the third-largest direct market comic book and graphic novel publisher in the USA. Its best-known publications include Spawn, The Walking Dead, Youngblood, Invincible, Saga, Witchblade, The Department Of Truth, Savage Dragon, Saga, Radiant Black, Transformers, GI Joe, The Wicked + The Divine, Chase Variant and Stray Dogs. Its output was originally dominated by superhero and fantasy titles from the studios of the founding Image partners, but now includes comics in many genres by numerous independent creators.

