Marvel Drops Its October 2025 Solicits For One World Under Doom

Marvel Comics drops its October 2025 solicits for One World Under Doom with one month left to go...

Article Summary Marvel's October 2025 solicits reveal the penultimate chapter of One World Under Doom event.

Doctor Doom reigns as Emperor, wielding both sorcery and science against Earth's greatest heroes.

Thunderbolt Ross gathers allies for a high-stakes mission to Latveria to challenge Doom's rule.

The Runaways face personal and team challenges as Doom targets one of their own in the event's finale.

One World Under Doom finishes in November with One World Under Doom #9. And in their October 2025 we see the penultimate chapter of the crossover that has seen Doctor Doom become Emperor of the World with a sneak attack that includes free healthcare, education, open borders and an end to war… "Doom will hold nothing back, unleashing the full might of his power as Sorcerer Supreme in a feat that ensures the impact of Doom's reign will be felt forever! Don't miss this climactic battle that decides Earth's fate and lays the groundwork for what lies next for both Doom and your favorite Marvel heroes. Thunderbolt Ross' leads a high-stakes attack on the seat of Doom's power, and Doom puts Runaways back on the run after targeting one of their members."

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #8 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Doom battles the combined might of an entire world to maintain his control: But can even he stand against the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four…and every other hero on Earth? It seems like all hope is lost: until a desperate gambit gives the heroes exactly what they need to win! But Doom has a desperate gambit of his own: one that, though it's never been attempted before, combines all his sorcery and science into a single brutal attack. It all leads to a shocking conclusion – with consequences that will reverberate throughout the entire Marvel Universe in this penultimate issue! On Sale 10/15

RED HULK #9

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GABRIEL GUZMAN

MISSION: LATVERIA

Thunderbolt Ross is a fugitive in his own country, but he still has secret allies inside the government. When he calls in a favor, he gets the help he needs to launch a mission to Latveria to clear his name and take on War-Wolf and Doom. On Sale 10/1

RUNAWAYS #5 (OF 5)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

REUNITED RUNAWAYS…FOR NOW?

Will Alex and the Runaways be able to put aside their differences and make peace in the face of DOOM? Will Karolina have a change of heart about the Staff of One when the chips are down? Will Chase be able to look past his anger at Gert? And what does the future hold for the Runaways? All this and more in the heartbreaking finale! On Sale 10/29

