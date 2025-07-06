Posted in: Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Project Motor Racing, Straight4 Studios

Project Motor Racing Confirms Late-November Release

Project Motor Racing has confirmed its release date, as the new racing title will arrive on PC and consoles this November

Article Summary Project Motor Racing launches in late November for PC and consoles, bringing high-octane racing action.

Supports full modding at release, with easy in-game submission and developer-tested user-generated content.

Features 70+ cars across 10 racing classes, 27 laser-scanned tracks, dynamic weather, and day/night cycles.

Single Player Career Mode and Online Racing deliver deep simulation with advanced 720 Hz driving physics.

GIANTS Software and Straight4 Studios confirmed the official release date for Project Motor Racing, as the game arrives this November. The team revealed the news along with their latest trailer, which you can watch here, showing off the career mode in the game. As well as providing details for modding and submitting user-generated content. Enjoy the info as the game will be released on November 25, 2025.

Project Motor Racing

Thanks to the proven GIANTS Engine, the team confirms full mod support from day one, across all platforms. Using the official GIANTS Editor, all user-generated content can be submitted through the in-game UGC-Portal, where every mod is tested by the developers before being made available for download. With over 4.5 billion downloads via the existing ModHub and a decade-long reputation for fostering creative communities, GIANTS Software brings its unrivaled modding heritage to the racing world, allowing racers to supercharge their experience in Project Motor Racing through user-generated content.

Even without mods, the team at Straight4 aims for a full-throttle feature-set to satisfy the most demanding sim-racers, whether they prefer a challenging Single Player Career Mode or adrenaline-boosted Online Racing. "The driving physics are key, of course, but the sim is built around racing," says Straight4's Game Design Director, Austin Ogonoski. In Project Motor Racing's Single Player Career Mode, racers will need to negotiate their way through the cutthroat world of pro motorsports where the pressure not only to perform but to survive from one race to the next is key. Will they risk their car for a shot at glory, or will they play it safe and race another day?

Racers can look forward to 70+ meticulously recreated cars across 10 iconic racing classes, including LMDh, GT3, and historic legends, 27 scanned track layouts for pinpoint realism (including dynamic weather and full day/night cycles), and unmatched driving physics powered by a blistering 720 Hz simulation engine, and more.

