Posted in: Comics, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniele Di Nicuolo, Tom Taylor

C.O.R.T. Children Of The Round Table From DC Comics In September

C.O.R.T. Children Of The Round Table from DC Comics created by Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo in September

It's been a while since DC Comics published something created from new cloth. Maybe Primer, maybe Nice House On The Lake. But now they are to publish C.O.R.T.: Children of the Round Table created by Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo, a kids' take on the Knights of the Round Table and Camelot. Launching in September, C.O.R.T.: Children of the Round Table, with colourist Rain Beredo and letterer Wes Abbott, will presumably skip past some of the murder, rape, and incest of the original. Well, it is All-Ages…

"For centuries, an elite force known as the Camelot Corps has protected ancient secrets, waiting for the day when these myths are needed by the world. That day is today. Young Fel, Connor, and their friends are stunned when they're almost crushed by a giant stone falling from the sky. Their lives are changed forever when they find a sword stuck fast in the stone. Fel pulls the sword from the stone, her friends all receive their own Arthurian legend, and the game is on for a new generation of champions! These children of destiny will soon face a great evil. But they won't do so alone. For these friends have been chosen to wield ancient, magical weapons. Great weapons bonded to knights of legend. Weapons that… speak? Weapons that argue. The bickering weapons are fused with the spirits of the Knights of the Round Table, and the kids have been chosen to wield these weapons as a new dark age falls upon the world. With the evil Mordred's power growing, the fate of the world rests in the hands of these new Children of the Round Table!"

"I'm thrilled to be on this new project," said Di Nicuolo. "It's exciting to be a part of a project that represents a first for DC, and I can't wait for readers of all ages to join this band of new, young heroes!"

"Like King Arthur asleep in a mountain, waiting for the day he will wake, CORT has been in my mind, and in my drafts folder, for a long time," said Taylor. "These brave young heroes will finally rise, and I couldn't imagine anything more perfect than to partner with Daniele Di Nicuolo and DC Comics to bring them to the world. DC has some of the greatest heroic teams on the planet, like the Justice League and the Titans. Now a new team of champions is coming to take on a tyrant: the Children of the Round Table."

C.O.R.T.: Children of the Round Table #1 by Tom Taylor, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Rain Beredo and Wes Abbott, will be 40 pages, followed by 32-page comics for the remainder of the run, and published on the 10th of September. With variant covers by Darko Lafuente and Nicoletta Baldari. Artists Mattia De Iulis (#2), Bengal (#3), Jon Sommariva (#4), Tony Valente (#5) and Tirso (#6). C.O.R.T.: Children of the Round Table, a middle grade graphic novel collecting issues 1-6 of this new original DC comic book series, will publish on October 6, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!