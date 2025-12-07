Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: dc universe infinite, Denmark

DC Universe Infinite Expands Into Europe But No Discount For Denmark

DC Universe Infinite Expands Into Europe, but excludes discount for Denmark without explanation

Article Summary DC Universe Infinite now available in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden

Annual Ultra tier subscribers in new countries get a 15% introductory discount—except in Denmark

Over 35,000 DC comic titles and original webcomics included with Ultra subscription access

No reason given for Denmark’s exclusion from the launch discount despite full service availability

Just as Netflix buys DC Comics as part of Warner Bros, DC Comics are expancing their DC Universe Infinite comic book streaming service internationally, now available to those who can polint their VPN to Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden, with the UK now being allowed to access it on web browsers rather than just the mobile app. Those with the expensive premium Ultra subscription will have access to more than 35,000 English-language DC titles, the vertical DC GO! original and recut webcomics.

"Expanding DC Universe Infinite and DC GO! to fans worldwide has been a top priority as we continue to connect with our global audience with access to DC's iconic Super Hero content. Providing a subscription platform offering our vast library of comics gives fans around the world a unique opportunity to access their favorite stories at their fingertips, anytime, anywhere," said DC senior vice president and general manager Anne DePies.

Those in the new countries (excluding Denmark) who sign up for the Annual Ultra tier subscription on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE during the first 45 days of each country's launch can subscribe at an introductory 15 percent discount off the standard price in that country. Anyone who subscribes at the introductory pricing can keep this discounted price for as long as they maintain their paid Annual Ultra subscription.

Why Denmark is not included in the discount was not made clear. I expect it has something to do with

Not available in Denmark. Auto-renewal and other terms apply. See dcuniverseinfinite.com for details. Starting January 17, 2026, Annual Ultra subscriptions will be available at the standard price, per country. Visit this page for pricing details of all subscription tiers for all territories where DCUI is currently available.

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscribers can download comics for unlimited offline reading on their favorite iOS and Android devices. For more information on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE, download the app from the Apple App and Google Play stores and visit dc.com. For more information and a free trial, visit the DCUI website at https://www.dcuniverseinfinite.com. DCUI is not available in all countries and is not intended for children.

